German couples meet along the way to Alaska

Group enjoys unplanned reunion in Homer after first connecting in Yukon

It took traveling all the way from Germany to the far north for couples Peter and Irmi Hug and Didi West and Lilo Huettl to meet.

They met for the first time at a German bakery in Whitehorse, Yukon Territory. In Dawson City, they met again by coincidence, staying at the same campground. In Tok, they met by accident for the third time.

Finally, they exchanged information, had coffee together, agreed to meet up in Homer if they happened to be in the same area at the same time, and then each went their own way. Unplanned, the couples arrived at the same campground in Homer, just five minutes apart.

Both couples are retired and driving Fiat Ducato campers, which they had shipped from Germany.

Didi and Lilo are from northern Germany, have been together for 15 years and have been traveling since October 2015.

Selling their homes and belongings to set out, they spent the first year in South America, visiting Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Bolivia, Ecuador and Columbia, then half a year in Central America, including Panama, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize and Mexico.

In May, they crossed the border from Mexico to Arizona and headed for the cooler weather of the Rocky Mountains. In early July, they drove into Alaska, spending time in Tok, Denali, on the Top of the World Highway, Palmer and Wasilla, before making their way down to the Kenai Peninsula.

"Alaska is a huge country, five and a half times bigger than Germany," Didi said.

On the road for nearly two years and having driven nearly 50,000 miles, after Alaska, they are planning to visit the national parks in the west coast of the United States, then spend a month driving across Canada and ending their time in Halifax, where they will ship their van back to Germany.

They shared that a highlight of their entire journey has been the warm welcome they have received all along the way.

"We've never met bad people, even if countries that you hear are dangerous, like Nicaragua, Guatemala and Honduras," Lilo said. "All over the world and the continents, we've met the most friendly people."

And, Alaskans are no different, leaving them as equally impressed by the nature as by the people.

"The grandiose landscape and the empty nature we love," Lilo said. "Alaskan people are very friendly and in Homer, it is close to the sea and all the possibilities for tourists and how friendly the Homer people are despite so many tourists."

Being on the road for nearly two years has left the couple feeling both happy and tired.

"We have been to so many places, seen so much and met many people," Didi shared.

"For us, right now, it is important to stay longer in places and to do normal things, like take a bike ride or do nothing."

Peter and Irmi are from the Black Forest area of southwest of Germany, have been married for 34 years and started travel after selling the company they had owned for 32 years.

They began their North American adventure this past May, shipping their RV to Halifax.

"We wanted to explore Canada from the east to the west, including Alaska," Peter said.

The couple has a few luxury items along with them, including an espresso machine and a Honda 250 Enduro motorbike that they bought specifically for this trip, preferring to drive the gravel roads with the motorbike instead of the.

"If the tires or the windshield of the RV gets broken, there would be no chance to buy replacements here in America," Peter said.

In Alaska, they drove the Top of the World Highway and spent time in Tok, Fairbanks, at the Chena Hotsprings, and in Denali and Anchorage.

"It is wonderful to travel in such a big country," Irmi said. "In Germany, there are not so many people."

On one of their days in Homer, they went on a bear-viewing trip to Brooks Falls at Katmai National Park.

"This was our once-in-a-life-experience," Irmi said, "We love bears so much and it is great to watch them in their natural environment".

They also enjoyed local sites.

"We enjoyed visiting the art galleries, going shopping and drinking a beer at the Salty Dawg," Peter said.

From Homer, they will drive to Seward and Valdez, then to British Columbia, before storing their RV in Seattle and flying back to Germany for two months. Afterwards, they would like to return and continue their journey through the United States for several months, and then ship their RV back to Germany, or explore Mexico for a time.

The couple shared that a highlight of their time in Alaska has been getting to know Alaska and Alaskans.

"Above all, we were interested to know more about the people, their lifestyle and culture," Irmi said. "All people are very friendly with us and we are surprised that they are so interested in us, our RV and what we are doing during our journey. If we would need help we are sure to get it everywhere and from everyone."