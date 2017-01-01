Hidden in plain sight

Summit Creek trail provides amazing beauty and diversity

The 8.4 mile-long, 2100' climb, moderate difficulty hike of Summit Creek trail offers the fastest ascent above tree line to the alpine tundra on the Kenai, and with a top of 3,400 feet (perched 800 feet above Resurrection Pass) has one of the highest points of any maintained trail on the Peninsula.

Along this trail you traverse three separate glaciated valleys, each more spectacular than the other, offering a splendid variety of geological, biological and visual treats.

Getting there

This easy-to-miss unmarked-from-the-highway west side trailhead is nestled between mile markers 43 and 44 on the Seward Highway about 0.25 miles south of Upper Summit Lake. You will find a small banana-shaped parking area tucked in behind some trees and no facilities.

The trail

This is a way-cool trail, begins with a sign-in kiosk at an elevation of about 1,300 feet and moves quickly up and out of the headwaters of Quartz Creek onto a bench populated with spruce and aspen trees. Autumn breezes play a quaking symphony as they rustle through the aspen branches and the falling leaves create a golden, sunlit carpet.

At 0.5 miles you pass under power lines and leave human signs behind. You then hike through a section of open fields filled with willows, fireweed, aspens, and a few spruce as well as low bearberry and elderberry bushes as you begin your brief climb up into the alpine zone.

In August, these fields are ablaze with the fuchsia spikes of the fireweed that in September become breakaway clouds of cotton as the autumn tundra colors reach their peak. The first three miles take you along a gradual climb up the north side of the Summit Creek drainage, the first of three valleys you'll traverse.

The lower portion of the hike is brushy, but you move quickly up into alpine areas offering stunning views. Hiking the lower section of this trail as it climbs a gradual traverse into the alpine zone, turn around and look east across and up into to a classic glacially-carved U-shape valley to see a resplendent alpine panorama offering a breath-taking kaleidoscope of autumn colors and textures capped by the pure white of termination dust.

In the valley bottom, look for previous winter remnant snows sporting snow caves formed by through-flowing Summit Creek. Across the valley a zigzag pattern of an old trail leads up to an abandoned mining claim.

As you hike, look for flattened paths through the grass where bears have crushed their way through the fields. At 1.5 miles, scrubby willows give way to the open alpine tundra. Stop here for your first glorious 360-degree view. As you hike higher you cross scree slopes of large sandstone slabs deposited by winter snow avalanches.

Just past mile three, around 2,500 feet in elevation, the trail levels out as you approach the headwaters of Summit Creek and the saddle between Summit and East Creek valleys. Here, look south into a huge cirque bowl amphitheater that soars up to 4,800' Gilpatrick Peak, home not long ago to the head of the glacier that filled and carved out Summit Creek Valley.

Take a cross-country side hike up into this up massive cirque bowl basin to enjoy many treasures including tundra tussocks, rivulets, streams, ponds and lichen galore. This makes a terrific camping/base-camp area as well. From the drainage divide saddle between Summit and East Creeks, head downhill into the upper end of the broad U-shaped East Creek drainage. The head of this valley is rugged, with lots of wonderful waterfalls. If you venture off-trail along the upper reaches of East Creek you will discover many gems, including unseen-from-the-trail cirque bowl lakes and tarns (small, glacially formed lakes,) as well as gasp-worthy gazes down the vast, broad slopes of East Creek that in September are painted subtle autumn hues of reds, yellows, and purples.

Heading west along East Creek you will find a series of stream-channel-linked lakes, known as paternoster lakes, formed by retreating glaciers that are now happy homes to resident beavers.

About two miles along East Creek, the trail makes a left up a tributary of East Creek and continues gradually uphill for about 1 mile across the tundra, home to willow ptarmigan birds, bear, moose, caribou and wolves.

You reach the trail top highpoint of 3,400 feet from where you look down onto Resurrection Pass some 800 feet below. Stop to enjoy the tremendous views east and west and fabulous cross-tundra ridgeline hiking.

From the top, the trail leads down hill and at mile 8.4 intersects with the Resurrection Pass trail about 0.5 miles north of the Devil's Pass trail and the Devils Pass cabin. From here, you can combine your Summit Creek hike with the Resurrection Pass and/or Devil's Pass Trails, as well as numerous cross-country routes, to create any number of custom hiking adventures.