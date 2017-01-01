Lady Mariners open season with solid outing at Homer Jamboree

Homer head coach Erin Brege didn't know what to expect when she led her team onto the Alice Witte Gymnasium court on Saturday for the season-opening Homer Jamboree. Just days after arriving to take the reins of the program, she hadn't been able to spend much time with her players.

In the end, The Michigan native came away more than pleased with what she saw.

Homer battled its way to the third-place match at the season-opening tournament. The Lady Mariners fell to Kenai Central in the third-place game.

"Just coming into it, I've only had a couple of days to work with the girls son terms of the dynamics of positioning and playing the court, we didn't have a lot of time to work on those things," said Brege, who arrived in Homer only a few days before the start of the season. "I was really impressed with how they came together. We have a lot of fine tuning to do, but as a whole I was very happy with the girls.

Homer turned in a solid effort in pool play on Saturday morning. The Lady Mariners battled their way to a 3-3 record in their six games and finished in a tie with Soldotna for second. Homer fell into the third-place match with Kenai Central due to a minus-3 point differential.

The Lady Mariners opened the Jamboree by splitting its two games with Kenai. After the Lady Kardinals had won the opener 23-11, Homer rallied back to claim a 21-11 win.

Later, they split a two-game series with Soldotna, taking a 21-19 win in Game 1 and dropping a 21-16 decision in the finale.

In their final pool outing, the Lady Mariners split two games with Seward. They won the opener by a 21-19 clip and fell in the second, 21-12. In the third-place game, Homer suffered a 21-17 and 21-12 loss to Kenai.

"I think we played pretty good," said junior hitter Kelsea Scott. "We had some hits and some misses. I think we worked well today. It's a long season so we'll get better, I'm sure."

Soldotna claimed the top honors at the tournament. The Stars defeated Seward 21-8 and 21-15 in the championship matchup.

Despite finishing fourth, Brege said she was excited about Homer's potential.

"They did great with what little time we had," she said. "As a group, I see so much potential and talent within these girls. I'm excited to work with them."