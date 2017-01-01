Thank you, Sitka Fine Arts Camp

This summer I was able to attend Sitka Fine Arts Camp in beautiful Sitka, Alaska for two weeks thanks to the kind monetary support of Homer Council on the Arts through the Homer Foundation`s Constance M. Benston Music Scholarship.

The camp changed my life in multiple ways. To be surrounded by such dedicated and successful artists of all molds, ethnicities, art forms, and backgrounds was truly eye opening, and has helped shape the way I will go forth with my own art in the future.

Homer Council on the Arts has helped me become the artist I am today through providing various workshops, classes, and performing space over the years of my youth, and I am forever in awe of the great services they provide this artistic community.

Thank you HCOA, for your help making me a better artist as well as many others.

Chloe Pleznac

Thanks for help with Salmonfest

A heartfelt thank you to all our media contacts for helping to make Salmonfest 2017 a huge success. We started with an incredible lineup, added cheering crowds and incredible weather, and got a jam-packed weekend of dynamic music, fish and a whole lot of love.

We appreciate you helping us get the word out to all of Alaska and beyond. We hope you enjoyed it too. As the details come in we will give you the latest info on Salmonfest 2017. We hope you came and enjoyed the weekend, if not we hope to see you next year. None would have been possible without your help.

Jim Stearns

Festival Director/Producer