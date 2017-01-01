Mariners sprint to 4th at Tsalteshi

SOLDOTNA - Jacob Davis found the perfect way to begin the 2017 cross country season — with a top 10 finish in one of the state's premier races.

Davis sprinted his way to 10th in the 2017 Tsalteshi Invitational on Saturday in Soldotna and helped power the Homer High School boys' cross country team to a 4th-place finish in a meet that featured some of the state's larger Class 4A programs. Backed by Davis' top 1- finish, the Mariners tallied just 149 points - the best mark by any Class 1-2-3A program at the event. West Anchorage won the boys' team title with 34 points. Dimond and Service finished second and third, respectively.

Davis starred for Homer. He finished the 5-kilometer trail in a time of 16 minutes and 46 seconds. As a team, Homer had five runners finish in the top 50 positions. Luciano Fasulo was the Mariners' second-fastest runner. He checked in at No. 20 with a time of 17:06.

Jordan Beachy, Bill Rich and Denver Waclawski also did well. Beachy legged out a time 17:32 and finished 34th. Rich and Waclawski placed 42nd and 43rd, respectively, with times of 17:51 and 17:54.

Clayton Beachy and Mose Hayes also competed in the race for HHS. Beachy was 83rd at 19:07. Hayes was 84th at 19:08.

Homer will return to action this weekend when they compete in the Bartlett State Preview in Anchorage.