Miller, Moseley lead Homer girls to 11th

Brooke Miller and Alex Moseley turned more than a few heads by legging out a strong performance at the Tsalteshi Invitational on Saturday. Because of their efforts, the Homer High School Lady Mariners were able to race to an 11th-place finish in a meet dominated by larger Class 4A programs.

As a team, Homer amassed 268 total points in the event, which featured teams from throughout the area. Kenai Central won the girls' championship with 48 points. Chugiak and West Anchorage finished second and third, respectively.

Miller, who won the freshman-sophomore division at last week's Nikiski Class Race, led the Lady Mariners' effort on the Tsalteshi Trails at Skyview Middle School. She powered her way to a time of 21 minutes and 9 seconds and placed 22nd overall.

Moseley added to Homer's efforts seconds later. She crossed the finish line just 7 seconds after Miller, taking 23rd with a mark of 21"16.

Shine Carey and Sienna Carey also performed well at the meet. Shine Carey finished 60th in the final standings with a time of 22:41. Sienna was 82nd at 24:11.

Harmony Davidson, Anahi Ochoa and Ellie Syth also competed for the Lady Mariners. Davidson was 91st at 26:22, while Ochoa was 96th at 30:33. Syth finished 98th at 37:42.

The Lady Mariners will be competing in the Bartlett state Preview in Anchorage.