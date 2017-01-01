Public Safety - Aug. 14 to 20

Fire

Anchor Point Fire and EMS responded to two medical calls the week o?Aug. 14 to 20.

Homer Volunteer Fire Department responded to nine EMS calls and no Fire calls for the week of Aug. 14 to 20.

Police

Aug. 14

8:05 — Caller request extra patrol for speeding vehicles in the area. Officer advised.

9:09 — 911 accidental dial. Stated name and location. Officer advised.

10:52 — Caller reported subject possibly doing drugs. Officer advised.

12:31 — Caller reported a German Shepard/Husky Mix at large. Animal control officer advised

13:16 — Caller reports shoplifter at business. Officer to location. Male arrested for concealment of merchandise and issued trespass advisement for life from business.

13:13 — Caller reported credit card used out of state. Caller advised options.

13:22 — Caller reports male caller impersonating Attorney General Inspector.

13:28 — 911 accidental dial, caller had called 911 earlier in the day. Officer advised.

15:02 — Agency assist inside Alaska (other than Alaska State Troopers)

17:35 — Female presents at counter with correctable citation.

17:39 — Alaska State Troopers passed on REDDI report. Officer be on the lookout for vehicles. Unable to locate.

18:20 — 911 accidental dial/hang up. On callback spoke with male who advised all OK. Officer to area. Nothing suspicious found.

22:20 — Officer warned driver for expired tags.

22:44 — Officer conducted security check.

Aug. 15

1:09 — Officer conducted security check.

1:18 — Officer conducted security check.

1:38 — Officer conducted security check.

3:42 — Officer conducted security check.

3:53 — Officer conducted security check.

10:22 — 911 caller reported a three legged black bear went behind neighbor's house. Officer advised. Fish and Game was also advised.

15:49 — Caller reports vehicle with expired handicap plates parked in handicap parking space. Officer advised.

16:15 — Caller presents at counter with found items for disposal.

17:32 — Male presents at counter to apply for chauffeur license.

20:25 — Officer contacted driver of vehicle during traffic stop and noted possible drug use.

21:31 — 911 callers reported domestic dispute over property. Officers to scene.

Aug. 16

2:20 — 911 caller reported domestic disturbance. Officers and medics to scene. One male arrested.

2:18 — 911 mis—diaL Male gave name and location.

10:08 — 911 caller reported burglary. Officer to area.

11:05 — Caller request assistance locating his motorhome. Officer advised. Vehicle parked at residence and RIO advised.

11:25 — 911 caller advised accidental dial, all ok. Officer advised.

12:50 — Driver warned for speed.

14:24 — 911 caller reported REDDI Report. Officer to scene.

14:36 — Male presents at counter to request assistance with serving paperwork, TRO and writ of assistance.

14:55 — Caller reports male at residence presenting as solicitor, asking possible suspicious questions about neighborhood and residents. Officer to area, be on the lookout, unable to locate

15:26 — 911 open line, caller stated all ok, purse dial while shopping at local business. Officer to area

16:19 — Caller reported salesperson in the area, possibly without a penni!. Officer to area.

18:14 — Caller reports vehicle speeding, passing unsafely and flipping off other drivers. Officer to area.

19:15 — Officer conducts traffic stop. One female arrested on outstanding warrant.

19:48 — Female turns in found property item.

22:23 — Drug information.

23:19 — Female presents at counter reporting male rollerblading in roadway after dark. Officer to area. Unable to locate.

Aug. 17

1:56 — Officer conducted Security Check.

2:36 — Subject arrested on outstanding warrant.

3:47 — Caller reported REDDI vehicle. Officer be on the lookout area, unable to locate.

4:00 — Agency assist inside Alaska (other than Alaska State Troopers). Officer conducts probation search.

8:18 — Officer assisted Alaska State Troopers with a fishing violation.

8:28 — 911 open line. On call back spoke with caller, advised phone was In pocket all OK. Officer advise

9:41 — Alarm activated. Officer to area. All OK false alarm.

9:25 — Officer conducted a security check, spoke with male advised him to move along.

12:29 — Caller reports harassment after the fact, requested trespass for subjects. Officer to scene.

12:50 — Received an email in reference a civil/child custody issue. Officer advised.

13:08 — Anonymous caller reports highly intoxicated male and female in verbal, possibly physical altercation. Officer to scene.

13:56 — Business reports female who is trespassed has returned to business and then left on foot. Officer later to scene, unable to locate.

15:33 — Female presents at counter to report theft from vehicle after the fact. Purse found

16:39 — Male presents at counter to apply for chauffeur license.

17:03 — Caller reports theft from business.

17:20 — Caller reports suspicious vehicle improperly parked. Officer to area.

18:04 — 911 caller reports subject set netting off end of spit. Referred to appropriate agency.

17:36 — Subject presents with correctable equipment citation.

21:31 — Officer conducts security check of area.

21:50 — 911 call with normal sounds of conversation. Nothing suspicious heard. Open line on call back.

Aug. 18

0:17 — Officer conducts security check of campground.

0:22 — Officer conducts security check.

0:39 — Caller on 911 reports an unattended vehicle running for over 2 hours. Requesting welfare check on registered owner.

3:05 — Subject presents at counter reporting his vehicle being overdue. Officers advised.

7:56 — 911 Caller reports REDDI vehicle. Officer be on the lookout. Unable to locate vehicle.

9:09 — Caller reports male passed out behind wheel of vehicle. Officer to location. Officer conducts probation search and male transported to police department for Probations UA, subsequently arrested on PTRP.

9:28 — Caller reports dog running across highway. Animal control officer notified.

10:46 — Caller reports homeowner blocking the right of way. Officer to location.

11:30 — Officers arrest female on outstanding warrant.

13:35 — Subject presents at counter with correctable citation.

13:50 — Subject presents at counter with correctable citation.

15:45 — Subject presents at counter with drug paraphernalia.

15:48 — Caller reports possible suicidal male in area of Homer. Officers be on the lookout. Male contacted and transported to South Peninsula Hospital far mental evaluation.

15:54 — 911 open line. Caller accidentally hit emergency button in vehicle while trying to adjust mirror. All OK. Parties on their way to shopping. Officer advised.

16:01 — Caller reports assault.

16:02 — Caller requests to have male trespassed from property.

17:40 — 911 caller reported possible REDDI. Officer advised.

19:23 — Caller reported sighting missing juvenile. Offer to scene, agency and parent notified.

21:01 — Caller reported vehicle speeding with aggressive behavior. Officer be on the lookout area, unable to locate

22:50 — Caller reported drunk driver. Officer BOLO area.

Aug. 19

0:36 — Security check.

4:25 — Officer conducts security check of area.

4:35 — Officer conducts security check.

5:08 — Officer conducts security check.

9:29 — Caller reported a possible bomb. Officers and fire to scene. Unfounded. THIS IS AN EXERCISE ONLY.

9:36 — 911 caller reported aircraft crash runway 4. Officers, HVFD advised. This is an exercise only.

10:17 — Caller reported a burglary alarm activated at a residence. Officer to scene. Residence secure, no signs of entry.

10:40 — 911 caller reported REDDI Report. Officer to area.

10:56 — Male presented at front counter reporting a Hit and Run to his vehicle. Officer advised.

11:27 — Caller reported lost wallet. Caller advised options.

11:53 — Caller reported her dog is missing. Animal control officer advised, she also stated that she had the dog at the shelter.

11:58 — Caller reports both his cats are missing. Officer and Animal control officer notified.

13:46 — Caller request extra patrols. Officer advised.

14:23 — Agency assist inside Alaska (other than Alaska State Troopers). Caller reported snagging. Hook hit her service animal, no injuries reported. Officer advised.

14:58 — Subject presents at counter to report suspicious circumstances. Officers to location for welfare check.

15:36 — 911 caller reported subject would not cooperate. Officer to scene, subject served TRO.

16:45 — Male presented at front counter with a correctable ticket.

17:09 — Driver Issued citation for driving while license revoked.

17:25 — Caller reports suspicious activity on property. Evening patrols of area requested.

19:27 — Caller reports REDDI vehicle. Officer diverted to another call.

19:28 — 911 caller reports REDDI vehicle went VID. Officer to scene, unfounded. Vehicle ran out of gas on side of road.

20:40 — Subjects present at counter regarding possible trespass issue. Officer advised options.

20:40 — Caller report panhandler. Officer advised.

21:28 — Caller reports verbal domestic violence. Officer to scene, subject gone on arrival. Options advised.

21:32 — 911 caller reports suspicious male in area. Officer contacts subject, all OK.

21:53 — Third party report of juvenile acting out. While on the phone with caller situation defused. No further assistance needed. Caller advised to call back if needed.

22:00 — Caller reports items that don't belong to him in his mini—storage.

23:10 — Caller reported domestic dispute. Officer to scene. Male arrested for Assault IV and Criminal Mischief V and taken to Homer Jail.

23:28 — Caller requested welfare check. Officer to scene, all OK.

Aug. 20

0:56 — Officer conducts security check.

1:24 — Caller reported REDDI vehicle. Male subject later arrested for driving under the influence.

0:59 — Driver warned for no valid registration.

7:59 — Caller reports her horse got loose last night and is missing. Caller reports horse is found.

8:34 — Subject issued trespass advisement via telephone.

9:26 — Caller reports hearing gunfire at city reservoir. Subject contacted and advised of city ordinance regarding shooting firearms.

10:00 — Anonymous male reports 10—7 vehicle with male passenger passed out in front seat. Officer contacts subjects, all OK.

14:00 — Caller reports lost purse.

14:12 — Officer contacts abandoned vehicle on roadway, attempts to contact registered owner.

15:45 — Subject presents at counter to report theft from vehicle.

17:04 — Caller reports lost wallet. Caller later reports wallet was found.

19:25 — Subject presents at counter with confiscated drug paraphernalia. Officer took custody of items

23:45 — Security check.

2:48 — Officer conducts security check.