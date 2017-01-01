Second-half surge lifts Mariners past Barrow

Fisk's touchdowns spark resounding 26-14 victory

There was no Smurf Turf curse on Saturday for the Homer Mariners. Noah Fisk more than made sure of that.

Fisk rushed for more than 100 yards and scored three touchdowns on Saturday and helped power the Homer Mariners to a resounding 26-14 victory over the Barrow Whalers on the famous blue turf at Cathy Parker Field in Utqiaġvik. Two of Fisk's touchdowns sparked a 20-0 run in the third and fourth quarters that blew the game wide open.

With the victory, Homer evened its season record at 1-1. The Mariners had opened the season with a loss to Kodiak a week earlier.

Barrow drew first blood in the nom-conference showdown. The Whalers scored the game's only points in the first quarter and raced to a quick 6-0 lead.

Homer managed to get its offense in gear late in the opening period. Sparked by a 14-yard scamper by quarterback Teddy Croft on the final play of the first quarter, Homer marched 65 yards in seven plays to knot the game at 6-6.

Joe Ravin added to the Mariners' march early in the second. Following Croft's 14-yard run to midfield, Ravin pulled in a clutch 17-yard reception. Three plays later, Croft lofted an 11-yard pass to Dawson Felde on a third-and-eight play from the BHS 31. Felde pulled in the pass and rambled to the Whaler 20 before being forced out of bounds.

Fisk took care of the rest of the HHS work from there. One play later, the 5-foot-11, 180-pound back took a handoff from Croft, broke through a pair of would-be defenders and raced 20 yards for a touchdown.

The Whalers, now 0-1, threatened to regain the momentum later in the second. After Barrow had stopped Homer's second possession of the frame on a 4th-and-16 play, the Whalers put together an impressive five-play march to the Mariner 9.

Dawson Felde took the win out of the Whalers' sails, however. After a 15-yard run by Barrow running back and moved the ball to the HHS 9, Felde stepped in front of a pass in the end zone to squelch the threat.

Fisk put Homer in complete control midway through the third quarter. He capped the Mariners' first possession of the second-half by scoring on a 42-yard scamper at the 6:20 mark. His second rushing TD of the game highlighted a 9-play, 72-yard scoring march.

Finn Heimbold help set up Fisk's long TD run moments earlier with a 19-yard gain on a crucial third-down play.

The Mariner defense all but drove the final nail in the Whalers' coffin late in the third. Homer held Barrow about a yard short on a key 4th-and-12 play.

The HHS offense didn't waste the opportunity. Following the defensive stand, the Mariners marched 62 yards in six plays to inflate its lead to 19-6 just 1:22 into the final stanza. Senior wide receiver Justin Sumption capped the drive by hauling in a 25-yard TD reception from Croft with 10:38 left in the fourth.

Homer closed out the win minutes later when Fisk scored on a 30-yard ramble.

Cody Johnson converted the extra point attempt on both of Homer's final two scoring possessions.

The Mariners are scheduled to return to action this weekend when they face winless Valdez.