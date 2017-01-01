'Short legs' swimmer stuns marathon crowd with win

Humpy's in Anchroage is first marathon for Homer's Lauren Kuhns

By her own admission, Lauren Kuhns knows she isn't your typical marathon runner mainly because she's a swimmer.

Plus, she's not very tall. And, to make matters worse, she has short legs.

None of those things kept her from pulling off one of most stunning upsets since David knocked out Goliath.

Having never competed in a full marathon, the 19-year-old Homer standout celebrated her 19th birthday by breezing to a win in the 2017 Humpy's Marathon in Anchorage. She legged out a time of 3 hours, 17 minutes and 37 seconds over the 26-mile course along the coastal trail and paved streets.

And, in so doing, she qualified for the largest marathon in the country, the Boston Marathon.

"It was surprising weekend, especially for me," said Kuhns, a 2017 graduate of Homer High School. "Mainly I entered it as a birthday gift to myself. I wasn't really planning on doing anything but just prove to myself that I could finish a marathon."

In all honesty, the fact that the Humpy's race was a Boston Marathon qualifier wasn't something she knew until she stepped to the starting line and looked around at the 227 other runners.

"I got to the starting line and I was like 'Oh my God! These people are crazy!," she said with a laugh. "I thought it was just going to be a small Alaska thing. I didn't think it was going to be a championship or anything like that."

Kuhns said her strategy for the race was one she worked up after having won the Homer Spit half-marathon in June. She wanted to average 7 minutes and 30 seconds per mile. By doing that, she felt she wouldn't burn herself out too early and ensure she had the energy left over the final 13 miles to finish.

The daughter of Homer's Larry and Bridget Kuhns, Lauren said she ran with another run over the first few miles of the race, staying on the other runner's shoulder until she felt she needed to quicken her pace.

Leaving the other girl in her wake, she admits she tuned out everything but a determination to put one foot in front of the other. It was a move that made her oblivious to the other runners.

"I didn't think I was doing so well about the midway part of the race," she said. "Then I heard the people telling me that I was doing good or saying 'first female,' I remember thinking to myself, 'first female?' Am I really in first?"

The realization didn't bring relief to her, she admitted. In fact, it brought out a brief bit of panic.

"When I heard that, I thought to myself 'OMG Lauren! You can't slow down now. You don'y want to be one of those runners that fade out in the end.' I think it made me even more determined to finish."

The race wasn't without its challenges. Running in a cool rain, she said she didn't really find herself needing to drink water over the first 13 miles. Once she reached the halfway mark, she made herself take water.

"The most challenging thing about the whole race was drinking water while I was running," she said. "I tried but I kept spilling it. I ended up just splashing it into my face. I did have some gummies in my sports top so I put a couple of them in my mouth."

Later in the race, she received a different shock. While passing a water station, she said a volunteer placed a cup into her hand. Thinking it was water, she splashed the liquid into her face.

It was orange Gatordae.

"Now I was running in the rain and sticky," said Kuhns, who will be swimming at Assumption College, an NCAA Division II program in Worster, Mass.

The Gatorade bath didn't slow her pace.

How impressive was her effort? Consider this, her winning time in her first-ever marathon was almost 15 minutes faster than her nearest competitor.

"It was a thrilling moment," she said. "When I came across the finish line my mom was crying. Amazingly, I wasn't crying but that might be because I was in shock I had won."

After finishing, she said she received the best news — she had qualified for the marquee long-distance race in the U.S.

"When they told me the only think I can remember thinking was, 'Holy crap! I just qualified for the Boston Marathon ... and I bet my knees are going to be sore in the morning."

Kuhns said she plans to compete in the Boston Marathon in April. The race is held each year about 35 miles from the college she will be attending.

She isn't even considering a stunning win in New England.

"I have a feeling that I'm probably not going to win there," she said with a laugh. "You know, I'm a 5-foot-7 swimmer with short legs. Most of the runners are taller and have long legs. I just want to go and try my hardest. It's more about the challenge for me than it is about winning."

Kuhns said her path to the Boston Marathon actually began during her senior year at Homer High School. Having never participated in track, she said she approached former Mariner track and field coach Bill Styer about competing - as long as it didn't interfere with her swimming. Styer agreed to let her try and balance both sports into her schedule.

"I really enjoyed running," she said. "He (Styer) let me come out and run and I found that I enjoyed it. In that first meet, it was Audrey Rosencrans and I running the 2-mile race."

Following her graduation, she said she continued to train with Styer, who resigned after the end of the school year to take a similar position in Oregon.

That led her to entering and winning the Homer, a half-marathon ran on the Homer Spit.

After winning, she called Styer and told him she was thinking about entering the Humpy's race.

"I just figured if I could run a half-marathon, maybe I should see if I could run 26 miles," she said.

On Sunday, she proved she was capable of running much farther.