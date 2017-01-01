State, partners build Narcan kits for Alaska distribution

The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services, the Anchorage Opioid Task Force and volunteers built more than 1,600 opioid overdose response kits last week. The kits will be distributed across Alaska as part of the state's ongoing response to a growing opioid misuse epidemic. From 2009 to 2015, the number of heroin-related deaths in the state quadrupled. In 2015, there were 67 deaths related to prescription opioids — nearly twice the overdose deaths related to heroin. Deaths related to the use of synthetic opioids such as fentanyl have also been documented.

A state public health program, Project HOPE, provides the overdose response kits, at no charge, to people at risk from opioid overdose. Narcan (naloxone?temporarily blocks or reverses the effects of opioids. Project HOPE has distributed approximatel?6,200 kits to partner agencies statewide in the past six months.

A grant from the U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration is funding the project.

"We really appreciate the help we've gotten from public volunteers and our distribution partners as we work together to limit the harm that opioids — both prescription and illegal — are doing in our state," said Alaska Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jay Butler. "Addiction is a health condition, and like a defibrillator helps respond to cardiac arrest, these kits are one of the key ways we're addressing this public health crisis in Alaska."

Each of the kits contain two doses o?Narcan, a set of sanitary gloves and a brochure on how to administer Narcan

For a map of distributing agencies, go t?opioids.alaska.go?and click on the Narcan availability button. Partner agencies give training on how to recognize the signs of an overdose and use the kit.