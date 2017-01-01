Aragones publishes new children's book

Homer author Jeannette Aragones is adding another piece of work to the children's literary world. Her latest book, "I Am Oscar. I Am in Charge," has been released by RoseDog Books.

The 32-page book is based on Aragones' real-life ferret, Oscar. Through the eyes of Oscar - a fun-loving, curious, lovable, stubborn and smart friend, she tells the story of his life with his friend Jetta. Oscar loves to play and sometimes gets himself into mischief! In "I Am Oscar. I Am in Charge," he shows children - and adults - all about his experiences at home and his adventures exploring the world, and about living, loving and appreciating the world around us.

Aragones said Oscar came into her life in a moment when she most needed a friend. He was so happy, energetic and so very authentic all the time. His personality and antics inspired her to write, "I Am Oscar. I Am in Charge."

According to Aragones, Oscar helped her appreciate all the little things that we sometimes forget to enjoy, such as playing, running, jumping, hiding and just being present in the moment. He reminded Aragones of all those great things that she has, but has taken for granted.

Aragones, a dancer and a dance instructor, also created The Latin Dance Therapy Class in Homer for all ages. She has been teaching dance for most of her life. She currently works as a CNA at South Peninsula Hospital and volunteers by teaching children to dance.

