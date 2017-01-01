Send this article to Promobot

Begich considers bid for governor

Former U.S. Sen. Mark Begich, a Democrat, on Friday confirmed what Alaska's political world has long suspected: He's contemplatin?a bid for governor next year.

Begich, i?an email to supporters with the subject line "Governor?"?wrote that he's considering a campaign?Bu?along with his wife, Deborah Bonito, he hasn't made a decision yet, he added.

Begich said he hopes to make up his mind in the next few months and asked for comment?from recipients of his email.

"Should I or shouldn't I run for governor? Do you think Alaska is on the right path? What are your biggest hopes and concerns for our future?" he asked.

Begic?declined to comment further, telling a reporter in a text message that ended with a smiley-face emoji, "The letter speaks for itself."

 

