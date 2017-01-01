Former Homer resident frequently visits town she loves

Lia Schofield has had a long love affair with Alaska.

"My heart is in Homer," she shared. "I have deep female connections here. And I love the view, the light, the amazing people that want the same thing, which is to live in nature."

In 1988 and living in Oregon at the time, Schofield was drawn to Alaska after traveling overseas and meeting two women who encouraged her to visit the far north.

"One woman told me to save Alaska for last, that everything else pales in comparison," she said. "The other lived in Fairbanks and said it was a great place to live and that I should come up."

In 1989, Schofield and her then husband, Jerry, moved to Fairbanks. There, she wrote a grant and created a Wilderness Program for Teens, flying them into different areas of the state and backpacking for two weeks at a time.

"Fairbanks was beautiful and cold," she said. "That first winter it was minus 55 Fahrenheit for an entire month."

In 1996, after going through a divorce and trying to decide what she wanted to do next, she jumped at the opportunity to work with her friend, Jan, at Gardensong, her healing center in Fritz Creek. She spent two summers working at the center.

With a lifelong sense of adventure and curiosity, Schofield set out to explore her home state. She backpacked Denali several times, fished on the banks of the Copper River, visited Macarthy and explored Kotzebue after spending five weeks canoeing the Noatak River? She floated the Alatna River for three weeks, canoed the Gulcana three times, flew into the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, the Gates of the Arctic and the community of Arctic Village, one of the most remote Native villages in Alaska. She took a cruise from Vancouver, British Columbia to Whittier and, drove up and down the Alaska Highway numerous times.

Trained as a freelance paralegal, for a time, Schofield spent the summer months working at law firms in Anchorage and Homer, and the other months of the year working in Atlanta, Ga.. She traveled back and forth because she could make more money working in Atlanta than she could working in Alaska.

"For a while, my commute was about 7,000 miles to work," she said.

For Schofield, having a career was never a big part of her life; instead, it was a means to a specific end.

"I worked to make money to travel," she said. "I always wanted to see what was around the next bend."

With her sense of adventure and curiosity, Schofield spent a year-and-a-half traveling through 30 countries, including nine months in Europe. In Sweden, she saw the midnight sun for the first time.

She also traveled through Turkey, Israel, Egypt, Greece, Nepal and India.

"On that adventure, I started in England and ended in India," she said. "India is the country that I love the most because of the diversity - the unique geography and cultures in the different states. Rajasthan is like a desert, Ladakh is like Tibet, Kashmir has lakes and forests, and Kerala has flat land, is coastal and has rivers. And there are Buddhists, Muslims, Christians, Jews, many cultures and people that have come together to live."

After spending a year at home, she returned to Nepal, hiking to the base camp of Mount Everest for the second time, and then traveling through Burma, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia. When she tired of the beaches, she flew to New Zealand, where she lived outdoors for four months, camping. And, where she met the woman who encouraged her to visit Fairbanks.

In 2011, after living in Alaska for 25 years, and 15 of those years in Homer, Schofield and her husband and longtime Homer resident, John Seitz moved to South Carolina to be closer to her daughter and grandchildren, and to enjoy warmer weather in the winter months.

Every summer, though, Schofield returns to Homer, drawn back by her adventurous spirit, the deep friendships and the natural beauty.

This summer, she spent a week in Homer with her friend, Darlene Hilderbrand.

"We've done a lot of talking, drinking tea on the couch and watching the beautiful view," she said. "We've gone hiking, met with other friends, celebrated her 70th birthday, and enjoyed a quiet, easy and peaceful time together."

Lia and John will spend time with his family in Anchorage before the couple heads home at the end of August, but not before making one last trip to Homer.

"I love the cranes, the fireweed, the sky, the mountains and the light," she said. "The natural beauty and the people make Homer a special place and a special place in my heart."