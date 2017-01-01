FYI - News briefs & announcements - Aug. 31

'Preventing Cognitive Decline' educational event to be held Sept. 6

Dr. Rob Downey will give a free presentation on preventing cognitive decline and boosting your brain power on Sept. 6, from 6 to 7 p.m. Downey is a certified practitioner of the Institute for Functional Medicine, board certified in Family Medicine, and Chief of staff at South Peninsula Hospital.

The event will be a short video, followed by discussion and question and answer. It will be held at Kachemak Bay Campus of Kenai Peninsula College, Room 202 at 533 E. Pioneer Ave. This is part of a series of lectures sponsored by the Functional Medicine Clinic. For more information, contact SPH Functional Medicine Clinic at 435-3070.

Hospital hosts book sale

The South Peninsula Hospital Auxiliary will sponsor a book and gift sale on Thursday, Sept. 7, in the hospital's conference rooms. The sale will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Proceeds benefit the hospital Auxiliary.

Those attending should park in Bartlett Street lots and use the Bartlett Street entrance.

Anchorage Public Information Center to close early through Sept. 8

Effective Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, the Alaska Department of Natural Resources?Public Information Cente?(PIC) in Anchorage will close at 4 p.m. — an hour early — for the next two weeks. The Fairbanks PIC is not affected by this temporary early closure.

During this period, which runs through Sept. 8, customers planning to visit the Anchorage PIC in person or make a phone call should make sure to do so prior to 4 p.m. PIC apologizes for the inconvenience. Their goal is to maintain PIC office hours during the busiest customer service periods of the day, which occur before 4 p.m.

Any questions? Please call the Anchorage PIC a?907-269-840?or send a?email. The Fairbanks PIC can be reached a?907-451-270?or b?email.

General customer information, including frequently asked questions is available on the PIC website a?http://dnr.alaska.gov/commis/pic.

Booth applications now accepted for annual Rotary Health Fair

The Homer Kachemak Bay Rotary Club, in partnership with South Peninsula Hospital, is inviting exhibitors to apply for booth space at the 33rd annual Rotary Health Fair. The purpose of the fair is to promote individual wellness, share health informatio?and to encourage in healthy lifestyle choices. The Rotary Health Fair invites exhibitors to provide learning centers t?educate an?encourage active involvement in learning about health and wellness.

The fair is Oct. 28 from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Homer High School. The deadline to apply for booth space is Sept. 9. To get an application or more information, please send an email to rotaryhealthfair@gmail.com or call the Health Fair Hotline at 399-3158.

Unit 13E Community Hunt moose bag limit changes

The bag limit for moose in the Copper Basin Community Subsistence Harvest Hunt (CM300) in Game Management Unit 13E is scheduled to change by emergency order from one bull moose to one bull moose with spike-fork antlers, or 50-inch antlers, or antlers with four or more brow tines on at least one side.

The change took effect at 12:01 a.m. Aug. 27.

Board of Education to hold business meeting

The Kenai Peninsula Borough School District Board of Education will hold a business meeting on Sept. 11 at the Homer High School Theatre, 600 E. Fairview Ave., beginning at 6 p.m. Committee meetings and work sessions will be held prior to the business meeting. The public is welcome to attend. View the agenda and packet items at http://www.boarddocs.com/ak/kpbsd/Board.nsf/public.

Alaska Fisheries Science Center to host workshop in Homer

In an effort to learn more about how changes are affecting fishing families across Alaska, the Alaska Fisheries Science Center will be holding a workshop in Homer on Friday, Sept. 7, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Islands and Oceans Visitors Center.

At the workshop, information will also be available on the Alaska Fisheries Science Center's hexacopter surve?of endangered Cook Inlet Beluga whales and recent survey of northern fur seals.

For more information please contact?marysia.szymkowiak@noaa.gov?

Port Valdez North Goat Hunt to open Oct. 1

Registration permit hunt RG248 for mountain goats in Game Management Unit 6D will open on Oct. 1. The hunt area includes the mainland drainages of Sheep Creek; north of Port Valdez, Robe Lake, and the Richardson Highway; and east of Shoup Glacier. Permits will be available starting at 8 a.m. Sept. 21, in person at the Alaska Wildlife Trooper Office located at 207 Meals Avenue in Valdez. A limited number of permits (between 12 and 20) will be issued based on aerial survey results.

Completion of the Alaska Department of Fisg and Game online goat quiz is required prior to receiving a permit. The quiz is available at?http://www.adfg.alaska.gov/index.cfm?adfg=quiz.mountaingoatquiz.

The last aerial survey of the area in 2013 found a minimum count of 115 goats. The area is a top survey priority this year. A successful survey will result in an updated maximum allowable harvest. If no survey is completed, the maximum allowable harvest will be five "goat units." Total goat units are calculated using one unit for billies and two units for nannies?

Limiting permit numbers is a management tool to prevent overharvest and provide reliable annual hunt opportunities.

Samuel Shelton enrolls at Fort Lewis College

Samuel Shelton, of Homer, started coursework at Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colo., on Aug. 28, as a first-time freshman. Shelton's major is computer engineering.

Fort Lewis College is the Southwest's crossroads of education and adventure. Our blend of small classes, dynamic academic programs, and a liberal arts perspective leads to transformative learning experiences that foster entrepreneurship, leadership, creative problem solving, and life-long learning.

Entries sought for 2018 Sport Fishing regulations summary photo contest

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game, Division of Sport Fish, is accepting photograph entries for the 2018 Sport Fishing Regulations Summary booklet photograph contest. The submission deadline is 5 p.m. Nov. 30.

Three photographs will be selected as cover photographs for the 2018 Sport Fishing Regulations Summary booklet for the following regions: Northern, Southcentral, and Southwest. Additional photographs may be selected to be used for the inside pages of the Sport Fishing Regulations Summary booklets.

Cover photograph submissions should feature one or more youths engaged in sport fishing, or sport fishing activities, in Alaska. Please email photographs t?dfg.dsf.aquaticed@alaska.gov. The subject line of the e-mail must include the name of the water body or drainage in which the photograph was taken. A maximum of three photographs may be entered per photographer. Photos must be less than 10MB, but clear and crisp when scaled to 8.5 x 11 inches.