Galleries embrace autumn at colorful First Friday

Homer's art galleries and public spaces are celebrating the transition from summer to fall, celebrating First Friday opening receptions and ongoing exhibits.

Art Shop Gallery

Art Shop Gallery presents fused glass jewelry and other handcrafted glass art by Liz Bowen, an Alaskan-born glass and jewelry artist who owns Glacier Glass. Bowen is one of the first dichroic glass artists in both Alaska and the United States and she has been represented by some of the best galleries in the state since 1989. Her jewelry line, Aurora Fire, is bright and colorful, with designs inspired by many of the animals and natural wonders surrounding her. Exhibit opens with a reception on Sept. 1 from 5-7:30 p.m. and remains in the gallery through Sept. For more information, call 235-7076, explore artshopgallery.com or visit the gallery at 202 W. Pioneer Avenue.

Bunnell Street Arts Center

Bunnell Street Arts Center presents "Going With the Flow," by local artist, Deb Lowney. This exhibit is a study of taking the path of least resistance, where Lowney questions her sense of responsibility to control the outcomes of the flow versus simply allowing and enjoying the flow. Exhibit opens with a reception on Sept. 1 from 5-7 p.m., with an artist talk at 6 p.m.. Exhibit remains in the gallery through September. On Sept. 10, from noon-3 p.m., Lowney will host a workshop where participants will create an abstract patchwork quilt. $65 per person. For more information on her exhibit or workshop, call 235-2662, explore bunnellarts.org or visit the gallery at 106 W. Bunnell?

Dean Family Farm & Art Studio Tour

Join Alaskan artists, Ranja and Jeff Dean as they continue their guided tours of their creative Alaskan lifestyle. The couple guides participants through a menagerie of art and animals, gardens and architecture, from patchwork quilts to timber frame barns, towering beach logs and arched roofed structures, innovative tools, farmstead gadgets, and both fine and functional artwork. They end their time with storytelling and refreshments in their home. Tours take place at 1 p.m. each day, last two-and-a-half hours, and will continue through Sept. 30. $55 ages 12 and older, $35 ages 3 to 11. Book online at jeffreyhdean.com. For more information, 299-5175 or jhdean@jeffreyhdean.com.

Fireweed Gallery

Fireweed Gallery presents local oil painter, Jim Buncak, and his exhibit, "From the Pallet." Originally from Illinois, Buncak moved to Homer in 1984, has had many solo exhibits in Homer, Cordova and Kenai and is well-known for his paintings of landscapes and people. Buncak loves to paint the raw and ever-changing landscapes, and the diverse and interesting people, as evidenced in this exhibit. Exhibit opens with a reception on Sept. 1 from 5-7 p.m. and remains in the gallery through September. For more information, call 235-3411, explore fireweedgallery.com or visit the gallery at 475 E. Pioneer Avenue.

Grace Ridge Brewing

Grace Ridge Brewing presents photographer Drew Keenan. A native of Mississippi, Keenan has spent the majority of his life on the water. As an avid sailor and a member of the U.S. Coast Guard, he has a deep appreciation of the power of Mother Nature. His love of photography started as a child and he has tried to capture the beauty of his surroundings with every new military station. Exhibit opens with a reception on Sept. 1, 5-7 p.m. and remains in the brewery through September. For more information, call 399-5222 or visit the brewery at 3388 B Street.

Homer Council on the Arts

Homer Council on the Arts presents?"From the Earth," photography by Brian Grobleski. This exhibit steeps viewers in art that has been inspired by the bountiful food of the region. "From the Earth" features food photographer Grobleski as well as ceramicists, Ruby Haigh, David Kaufmann, Maygen Lotscher, Gundega Snepste, and Jeff Szarzi. Please join us for a community potluck to celebrate the end of summer harvest: Friday, Sept. 1, from 5-7 p.m. at Homer Council on the Arts. The exhibit remains in the gallery through September. For more information, call 235-4288, explor?homerart.org or stop by 355 W Pioneer Avenue.

K Bay Caffe

K Bay Caffe continues its exhibit, "Doodles and Coffee," by young Homer artist Felicity Jones. Jones will be exhibiting two different styles of work - doodle art, where she draws the structure of an animal, sketches the animal in pencil, fills it in with doodles and then erases the pencil to reveal the final design, and her other work includes coffee paintings, with coffee as her paint medium. In 2016, Homer Council on the Arts named Jones as their Youth Artist of the Year. This, her second exhibit, opens on August 4, and she will be on hand between 5 and 7 p.m. to answer questions. Exhibit remains in the gallery through September. For more information, call 299-5750, explore K Bay Caffe on Facebook or stop by 378 E. Pioneer Avenue.

Ptarmigan Arts Back Room Gallery

Ptarmigan Arts Back Room Gallery presents "Stitched Adventures and Tales," art quilts by Carrie Payne. This exhibit showcases a new series where themes of Alaskan adventures are brought together with dimensional pieces from her fairy tale series. Journals, small art quilts, and tiny thread-drawn art quilts will also be included. Payne uses raw edge applique on often fraying backgrounds because, she says, life doesn't consist of neat, pressed, hidden edges and embracing imperfections instead of trying to fix them is much more fun. Each child depicted in her quilts is created from fabrics and embellished with thread. Text print fabrics depict the stories, memories and wonder we each carry with us?Payne's artwork has been featured in publications such as Art Quilting Studio, Sew Somerset, American Quilter Magazine, and Somerset Holidays & Celebrations?In addition to making art, Payne designs art quilt patterns and text print fabrics and teaches classes. Exhibit opens with a reception on Sept. 1 from 5-7 p.m. and remains in the gallery through September. For more information, call 235-5345, explore ptarmiganarts.com or visit the gallery at 471 E Pioneer Avenue.

Pratt Museum

Pratt Museum continues its exhibit, "Cartography", an exhibit exploring maps, wayfinding, and related artworks from the museum collections, along with recent geospatial and interactive products of Kachemak Bay. Exhibit will remain on display through September.

Homer Burning Basket

The 14th annual Homer Burning Basket project of community interactive, impermanent art will take place Sept. 2-10 at Mariner Park at the base of Homer Spit road, this year's theme is SHINE — Basket of Remembrance and Unburdening. This annual outdoors art project involves the creation of a large, intricately woven basket sculpture, using locally gathered natural materials such as alder, wild grass, nettle and fireweed. Every day, between Sept. 2-8, from noon to 8 p.m., installation artist Mavis Muller will guide community volunteers in building the big basket. This interactive art project will also include the creating of a circular ground design of a walking labyrinth.

On Sept. 10, community members will decorate the basket and create a collage of affirmations. At sundown, the basket sculpture will be ignited and burned as a performance of fire-art. All activities are open to everyone. For more information, call Mavis at 299-1478.