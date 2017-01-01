Obituary: Guy I. Rosi Sr.

Homer resident, Guy I. Rosi Sr., 90, died Monday, Aug. 21, 2017 at his home in Kachemak City with his family by his side.

A celebration of his life/potluck will be held 12:00 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017 at the Kachemak Community Center. Please bring a dish if you'd like to share some food, photos, stories and memories. Please call Jane Hodgdon at 907-299-2294 for more information about the celebration of life.

Guy was born Oct. 22, 1926 in Douglas, Ariz. He went to school in Fairbanks, Alaska. He entered the Army prior to graduation and spent two years stationed in The Aleutian Chain during World War II. In 2001 the state of Alaska sent Guy his high school diploma. He moved from Douglas, Ariz., to Fairbanks in 1931. In the 1950's he moved to Homer, where he was raised on the family homestead. He was an auto mechanic and business owner of Rosi Auto Electric for 60 years from 1954 to 2014. Guy opened his shop in 1954 behind Rosi Hardware and later moved its location near the Pioneer and Main Street intersection. Rosi was Homer's stand-alone Jeep dealership, mechanic, and salesman from 1959 until 1989. He retired in 2014. Rosi was a member of the Homer Elks Lodge, Pioneers of Alaska Igloo #9 of Seward, V.F.W. and American Legion. He served as mayor of Kackemak City during 1972 until 1975. Rosi was an avid fisherman and spent countless hours trolling for King Salmon aboard his boat C-Jeep.

The family wrote, "Guy had an excellent sense of humor and was continually making his loved ones laugh until the end of his long life."

"Dad made it to the end of his life riding out his days with the solar eclipse," says his loving son Guy Jr., making it a very symbolic day for his passing."

Renee, Guy's loving daughter said?"I'm very thankful to have so many special memories of the countless hours we spent on the bay together."

He was preceded in death by his mother, Marie Boyd; sister, Margaret Fischer and son, Marshall Rosi.

He is survived by his wife, Mickey Rosi of Homer; son, Guy I. Rosi, Jr., of Homer; daughter, Renee Purpura of Seldovia; grandchildren, Kalyn Kratz of Homer, Rochelle Hasley of Anchorage, and Rosalia Purpura of Homer.

Arrangements made by Homer Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Please visit or sign Rosi's online guestbook at AlaskanFuneral.com.