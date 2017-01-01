Obituary: Nancy Jo Johnson

Nancy Jo Johnson went to be with her beloved Savior on Aug. 20, 2017 with her husband by her side.

She died at her home in Kasilof, Alaska, at the age of 67 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Johnson was born along with her twin sister, Peggy, to Charles and Donna Vickers Burson on June 22, 1950 at Gothenburg, Neb.

She grew up southwest of Gothenburg, attending a rural school. As a young girl, she was active in 4-H and Theta Rho. She graduated with the class of 1969 at Gothenburg High. She attended an airline school in Minneapolis, Minn., working for a short time in Denver, Colorado. Johnson worked at Tenneco Automotive in Cozad, Nebraska, for 18 years before moving to Kasilof in 1990.

For the past 20 years, she worked for the Alaska Marine Highway system on the M/V Tustumena out of Homer. She loved her church at Soldotna.

As a child, Johnson was baptized at the First Baptist Church in Gothenburg, NE. When she wasn't working, Nancy loved jigsaw puzzles, traveling and enjoying Alaska.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Donna Burson, brother-in-laws John Rowland and Jon Swinehart.

Leaving to cherish her memory are her beloved husband, Doug Johnson of Kasilof; a daughter, LaDonna (Jeff) Brock, of Gothenburg, Neb.; son, Charles E. Burson of Kearney, Neb.; step-daughter, Jennifer (Nathan) Tackett of Sutherland, Neb..; grandchildren: Ty (Saraid) Brock, Dade and Dakin Brock, and Gracie Burson; great-grandaughter, Brinlye Brock; sisters, Karole Rowland, Littleton, Colo., Connie (Charlie) Bihlmaier, of Gothenburg, Neb., and her twin, Peggy Swinehart of Kearney, Neb.. Sh? also leaves a host of extended relatives and friends, including special friends, Erick and Kelley Hugarte of Soldotna, and her church family.

Per Johnson's wish, cremation was chosen. There will be no services.

Memorial memories of Nancy may be donated to the Soldotna Church of God, 105 W. Redoubt Ave. Soldotna, Alaska, 99669.

