Public Safety - Aug. 21 to 27

Fire

Kachemak Emergency Services responded to six emergency medical calls during the week of Aug. 21 to 27? There were no fire calls

For the week of Aug. 21 to 27, the Homer Volunteer Fire Department responded to 16 EMS and one fire call.

At 7:31 a.m. Aug. 22, HVFD responded to a vehicle fire on Crossman Ridge. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Police

Aug. 21

10:20 — Caller reported check fraud after the fact and needed a case number.

10:35 — Male presented at the front counter with a correctable ticket.

11:00 — Male presented at front counter with drug paraphernalia he found in the roadway. Officer advised

11:11 — 911 open line, baby crying in background, no adult heard. Officer to area. Caller located, mother sleeping and baby got a hold of the phone. All OK.

12:42 — Caller reports campers trespassing on private property. Officer to area.

13:00 — Female presents at counter with correctable citation.

13:34 — Caller reports seeing subject wanted on outstanding warrant in business. Officers to scene. One male arrested on outstanding warrant and transported to Homer Jail.

14:02 — Female presents at counter with correctable citation.

14:20 — Caller reported seeing subject with outstanding warrant in business. Officers to scene. One male arrested on outstanding warrant.

15:54 — Business calls to report shoplifter. Officer to scene.

16:53 — Caller reports losing cellphone across the bay.

17:04 — 911 caller reports REDDI. Officer to area, vehicle contacted. No impairment noted.

23:16 — Driver summonsed for no insurance.

Aug. 22

2:29 — Security check.

4:05 — Security check.

6:51 — 911 abandon call. On call back spoke with caller advised it was a miss dial. Officer advised.

7:29 — 911 caller reported a vehicle on fire. Officer and HVFD to scene. ACE Towing advised to remove the vehicle.

9:09 — Caller reported intoxicated male laying in parking lot. Officer to area. Male refused to give name. Able to care for himself.

10:30 — Female presented at front counter reporting she lost her passport.

10:25 — Female presented at front counter reporting an aggressive driver after the fact.

10:30 — Male presented at the front counter with a correctable ticket.

11:10 — Female presented at front counter with a correctable ticket.

11:41 — Caller reports lost vehicle keys

12:14 — Caller reports neighboring residence parking vehicles on the street. Officer advised. Officer later to scene.

13:05 — 911 third party report of possible suicidal female. Officers to residence for welfare check.

14:15 — Officer flagged down by pedestrian.

14:26 — Officer contacts subject with outstanding warrant while at location on separate call for service. One female arrested and transported to Homer Jail.

15:02 — Caller reports intoxicated male lying on walking trail. Officers to scene.

15:30 — Caller reports lost wallet.

16:21 — Caller reported male practicing archery with unsafe disregard for passing pedestrians. Officer advised.

18:26 — 911 accidental dial, caller stayed on line to verify location and all OK. Officer to area, all OK.

18:17 — Officer contacts campers and advises them of rules for camping within city limits.

19:35 — Caller reported theft from vehicle of phone. Officers be on the lookout.

22:17 — 911 caller reported hit and run with damage. One male issued summons for leaving the scene.

Aug. 23

1:24 — 911 open line. Nothing suspicious heard in background. History of calls from number. Officer advised.

9:00 — School requested patrol of area when school lets out due to speeding vehicles.

10:07 — Caller reported that there is a vehicle parked every morning, caller thought it was suspicious. Requested extra patrols of the area.

10:18 — Caller reported fraud. Officer advised.

10:50 — Male presented at front counter requesting to speak to an officer in reference a temporary restraining order. Officer advised male of options.

11:24 — Caller reports hit and run after the fact. Officer to scene.

12:40 — Driver warned for failure to stop before entering roadway.

14:00 — Officers conduct patrol of area per request.

15:39 — Caller reports theft from vehicle after the fact.

15:34 — Caller reports vehicle who didn't stop for flashing red lights at school bus stop. Officer to area. Advised to be on the lookout.

18:10 — 911 open line. On call back caller stated accidental dial, currently at football practice.

18:49 — Caller reported credit card fraud. Officer advised options.

19:38 — Caller reports found passport.

23:25 — 911 caller reported intoxicated male. Officer to scene and provided transport.

Aug. 24

2:51 — Subject arrested for driving under intoxicated - drugs.

8:06 — Caller reported that he lost some items. Caller was advised options. Caller called back and advised that he got his items back.

10:51 — Caller reported hit and run after the fact. Officer advised.

12:05 — Caller reported business broken into. Officer to scene.

12:25 — Male presented at front counter reporting theft from vehicle. Officer advised.

13:48 — Caller reported theft from two vehicles. Officer advised.

14:01 — 911 open line. On call back could only hear banging and walking around. Officer advised.

14:56 — Caller advised that a female that had been trespassed from the store was back in the store. Officer to area. Female arrested for trespass.

14:50 — Male presented at front counter with a correctable ticket.

15:44 — Agency requested an officer for stand by. Officer to scene.

17:22 — Caller reported theft from vehicle. Officer advised.

18:31 — 911 open line. No history with number and voicemail on call back. Nothing suspicious in background, officer to scene.

19:50 — Welfare check. Be on the lookout from Alaska State Troopers.

19:58 — Officers respond to medical facility to assist with patient.

20:26 — Caller reported harrassment.

22:05 — Caller reported suspicious vehicles. Officer advised, patrols requested.

Aug. 25

0:32 — Officer assists subject with medical issue and provided transportation to medical facility.

0:34 — Caller reported theft. Officer advised.

2:52 — Officer conducted traffic stop. Female arrested for driving under the influence and taken to Homer Jail.

7:42 — Caller requested welfare check. Officer to scene. Male found to be OK.

7:55 — Male presented at front counter with traffic complaint.

8:31 — Driver warned for speeding in school zone.

9:00 — Caller reported theft of equipment trailer. Officer to area. Caller later reports trailer returned, no damage.

10:00 — Caller reported vehicle in the ditch. Officer to scene. ACE Towing called to remove the vehicle.

14:34 — Caller reported a victim of domestic violence. Officer to scene.

15:31 — Caller reported trucks using Jake Brakes. No officer available at time of call. Officer later notified.

17:28 — Caller reports lost license and credit card.

17:44 — Caller reported lost keys.

19:32 — 911 open line. Officer advised.

19:50 — Caller reported chronic excessive barking. Officer to scene. Animal control officer advised.

20:46 — Caller reported lost backpack and passport.

22:25 — Officer conducted security check.

22:34 — Officer conducts security check.

23:19 — Motorist assisted.

Aug. 26

1:50 — Officer conducts traffic stop. Driver arrested for driving under the influence and taken to Homer Jail.

10:05 — 911 caller reports suspicious vehicle across from business. Officer to scene, all OK.

12:36 — Male presents at counter to request subjects be trespassed from property.

12:48 — Caller reported that while his vehicle was in parking lot of business a rock from a passing vehicle hit his side window and caused it to shatter.

12:38 — 911 caller reports threats. Officer advised caller of options.

13:11 — 911 open line. On call back caller stated all OK, accidental pocket dial. Officer to area.

3:26 - Business requests extra patrols of parking lot. Officer advised.

18:23 - Medical facility reported dog bite. Officer to scene.

19:40 - 911 open line, normal conversation heard in background. No history with phone number. Voicemail not set up on callback. Officer advised.

20:15 - Male presents at counter with found driver's license.

20:54 - Caller reported loose dog. Officer contacted owner to pick up dog.

22:36 - Driver warned for expired registration.

23:16 - Caller complained of prolonged noise disturbance. Officer to scene, subject advised.

23:57 - Caller on 911 reports intoxicated male in white truck hit his vehicle. Officers to scene. Male arrested for driving under the influence and taken to Homer jail.