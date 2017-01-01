'Root' exhibit aims to show cohesiveness of community

Pratt Museum hopes show will help heal frustration, animosity

After months of frustration and animosity, the Pratt Museum is hoping to show the community is just as good at coming together. To that end, the museum will be sponsoring its sixth International Mail Art exhibit.

Aptly named "Root," the show will feature a wide variety of works for more than a month, beginning in November.

"It's all about community and interconnectedness," said Pratt Museum curator Lynn Marie Naden. "I hope to bring more of the community together and celebrate our cohesiveness rather than separation, in an atmosphere that belongs to all of us residing in and near Kachemak Bay."

As part of the exhibit, Naden said the event will be open to any artists, regardless of age or medium. It is open to all artists, writers and other art forms with a theme of "Root." No organic submissions will be accepted.

Individuals interested in submitting pieces to the show must submit artwork through the U.S. Postal Service, sending it to: "Root," P.O. Box 620, Homer, Alaska, 99603. The deadline for submissions is Oct. 13.

Naden said the exhibit would have a "soft" opening on Nov. 3 and run through through Dec. 30.

As part of the show, art submitted will not be returned. They will be part of a silent auction on the last day. Bids will start at the cost of postage needed to mail the piece into the contest.

Naden said Homer hasn't hosted a mail art exhibit in about 10 years. The show will be the first ever held by the Pratt Museum.

The Homer Council of the Arts hosted Homer's last mail art exhibit was in 1993 at the Bunnell St. Arts Center.

In conjunction with the Mail Art exhibit, Naded said the Pratt Museum would have an interactive installation downstairs in the smaller gallery. That show, too, will have a "Root" theme.

For more information, call (907) 235-5966.