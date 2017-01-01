USCG's Maple completes historic voyage through Northwest Passage

The Coast Guard Cutter Maple, a 225-foot seagoing buoy tender homeported in Sitka, completed its historic voyage through the Northwest Passage and has arrived at Coast Guard Yard in Baltimore, MD.

This summer marks the 60th anniversary of the voyage of three Coast Guard cutters and one Canadian ship through the Northwest Passage, which is comprised of several passageways through the complex archipelago of the Canadian Arctic. From May to September 1957, the crews of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutters Storis, SPAR and Bramble, along with the crew of the Canadian ice breaker HMCS Labrador, charted and recorded water depths. The crews also installed aids to navigation for future shipping lanes.

The Maple will now undergo scheduled maintenance in dry dock at the Coast Guard Yard for repairs and upgrades. The Maple's crew will return to Sitka to take command of the 225-foot Coast Guard Cutter Kukui, which was previously homeported in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is currently completing a mid-life renovation at the Yard.