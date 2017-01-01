The crew of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Maple follows the crew of Canadian Coast Guard Icebreaker Terry Fox through the icy waters of Franklin Strait on Aug. 11 in Nunavut, Canada. - Courtesy Photo

Send this article to Promobot

USCG's Maple completes historic voyage through Northwest Passage

August 31st 8:17 pm | Homer Tribune Print this article   Email this article  

The Coast Guard Cutter Maple, a 225-foot seagoing buoy tender homeported in Sitka, completed its historic voyage through the Northwest Passage and has arrived at Coast Guard Yard in Baltimore, MD.

This summer marks the 60th anniversary of the voyage of three Coast Guard cutters and one Canadian ship through the Northwest Passage, which is comprised of several passageways through the complex archipelago of the Canadian Arctic. From May to September 1957, the crews of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutters Storis, SPAR and Bramble, along with the crew of the Canadian ice breaker HMCS Labrador, charted and recorded water depths. The crews also installed aids to navigation for future shipping lanes.

The Maple will now undergo scheduled maintenance in dry dock at the Coast Guard Yard for repairs and upgrades. The Maple's crew will return to Sitka to take command of the 225-foot Coast Guard Cutter Kukui, which was previously homeported in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is currently completing a mid-life renovation at the Yard.

 

Copyright 2017 The Homer Tribune is a publication of Alaska Media, LLC. This article is © 2017 and limited reproduction rights for personal use are granted for this printing only. This article, in any form, may not be further reproduced without written permission of the publisher and owner, including duplication for not-for-profit purposes. Portions of this article may belong to other agencies; those sections are reproduced here with permission and Alaska Media, LLC makes no provisions for further distribution.