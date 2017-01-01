Lady M's grab consolation honors at Dimond-Service tourney

The Homer Lady Mariners closed out their appearance in the Dimond-Service Invitational Tournament on a high note on Saturday afternoon. The Lady Mariners rode outstanding performances from Ksenia Kuzmin and Marina Carroll, to claim the consolation honors in the bronze bracket with a rousing 25-20, 25-13 victory over the Ketchikan Lady Kings.

In their win, Carroll and Kuzmin both played key roles. Carroll finished with a team-high seven kills, while Kuzmin served up five aces.

The Lady Mariners, who are scheduled to tip off play in the Southcentral Conference Tournament on Nov. 4, fell into the consolation finals following a tough 2-1 loss to Grace Christian.

Backed by the play of Carroll, Kelli Bishop and Brianna Hetrick, Homer put Grace Christian in a hole early. The Lady Mariners took Game 1 of the best-of-three series by a 27-25 clip.

Grace Christian rallied back to win the next two games, 25-18 and 15-13.

Carroll led the team with 10 kills and two blocks. Bishop added eight kills, while Hetrick registered a game-high 14 assists.

Karmyn Gallios also played well for the HHS girls, finishing with five aces.