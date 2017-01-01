Mariners place 8 on all-state football roster

The Homer Mariners added a few more impressive notes to their 2017 football season last week when eight Mariners were named to the Division III All-State football roster. Overall, more than 30 athletes from across the state were honored by the Alaska Football Coaches Association.

Senior Teddy Croft capped a sensational comeback season by garnering 2017 Offensive Player of the Year honors. One of the state's most explosive players, Croft amassed more than 1,000 total yards this season en route to guiding the Mariners to the Division III state championship game. In the state championship game, the HHS standout rushed for a game-high 134 yards - and came just two yards shy of delivering the Mariners' their first-ever state title.

Croft's selection as the Offensive Player of the Year comes a year after he missed much of the 2016 season with a broken ankle.

Croft, who was also tabbed the first-team all-state quarterback, was one of four Homer players to be named to the first-team squad. Joining him on the squad were running back Noah Fisk, wide receiver Joe Ravin and defensive lineman Levi King.

The state's leading receiver, Ravin was a two-way first-team pick as he was also named to the first-team defense as a defensive back.

Senior wide receiver Justin Sumption highlighted a list of six Mariners named to the second-team All-State squad. Joining Sumption were offensive tackle Finn Heimbold, utilityman Dawson Felde, offensive lineman Kyle Wells and Fisk, who was chosen on the defensive side of the ball as an outside linebacker. King was named the second-team center, while Wells was also tabbed the second-team punter.

Voznesenka had two players earn All-State accolades. David Sanarov was named to the first-team squad at inside linebacker and to the second-team as a kick return specialist. Nikit Anufriev was a second-team pick as a defensive lineman.

Division III All-State Football Awards

Offensive Player of the Yea?— Teddy Croft, Homer.

Defensive Player of the Yea?— Reed Graham, Houston.

Lineman of the Yea?— Scott Fry, Eielson.

Coach of the Yea?— Chris Battle, Barrow.

Assistant Coach of the Yea?— Don Fry, Eielson.

First-team offense

Quarterback — Teddy Croft, Homer

Running back — Noah Fisk, Homer; Jeramiah Brown, Eielson

Fullback — Ben Heather, Barrow

Wide receiver — Joe Ravin, Homer

Tight end — Sione Tuifua, Barrow

Tackle — Lau Takafua, Barrow; Kevin Baird, Eielson

Guard — Reed Graham, Houston; Ryan Armour, Eielson

Center — Scott Fry, Eielson

Utility — Travis Adams, Barrow.

First-team defense

Defensive line — Levi King, Homer; Brian Filipo, Barrow; Sebastian Sias, Barrow; Scott Fry, Eielson

Inside linebacker — Reed Graham, Houston; David Sanarov, Voznesenka

Outside linebacker — Noah Plum, Houston; Sione Tuifua, Barrow

Defensive back — Jeramiah Brown, Eielson; Joe Ravin, Homer; Isaac Minnema, Monroe.

First-team special teams

Kicker — Zach Paul, Eielson

Punter — Kyle Sadergren, Valdez

Return specialist — Isaac Minnema, Monroe

Long snapper — Derek Berg, Valdez.

Second-team offense

Quarterback — Trae Puryear, Monroe

Running back — Noah Plumb, Houston; Kyler Rumfelt, Redington

Fullback — Ian Johnson, Nikiski

Wide receiver — Justin Sumption, Homer; Jordan Higbee, Monroe

Tight end — Brian Amirault, Redington

Tackle — Baker Hensley, Nikiski; Finn Heimbold, Homer

Guard — Justin Mullings, Nikiski; Isaac Acheryok, Redington

Center — Levi King, Homer

Utility — Dawson Felde, Homer.

Second-team defense

Defensive line — Dylan Jackson, Houston; Baker Hensley, Nikiski; Nikit Anufriev, Voznesenka; Kyle Wells, Homer

Inside linebacker — Josh Grey, Monroe; Ian Johnson, Nikiski

Outside linebacker — Eli Benson, Redington; Noah Fisk, Homer

Defensive back — Christian Bolton, Eielson; Tyler Olsen, Nikiski. Aiden Norris, Redington.

Second-team special teams

Kicker — Michael Mysing, Nikiski

Punter — Kyle Wells, Homer

Return specialist — David Sanarov, Voznesenka

Long snapper — Beau Freiberg, Seward.