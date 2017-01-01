Southcentral tourney to tip off on Friday

The most important part of the 2017 season will begin for the Homer Lady Mariners - and the rest of the Southcentral Conference volleyball teams - this Friday. The part that determines which teams will advance to the Class 3A state tournament.

The seven conference teams will square off beginning Friday in the Alice Witte Gymnasium at Homer High School. The teams will play through a double-elimination tournament to determine the two representatives to the state tournament, which begins on Nov. 9 in Anchorage.

Homer will play in one of three first-round games on Friday. The Lady Mariners, who went 2-10 in conference play this season and will enter the tournament at the No. 6 seed, will tip off play at noon with a showdown against No. 3-seed Grace Christian.

Grace Christian fell to third in the seeding process following a loss to Seward on Oct. 27 in their final home game. Seward, which won a tie-breaker with Grace to claim the No. 2 seed, will face off with seventh-seeded Redington, beginning at 2 p.m.

Fourth-seeded Houston will play Anchorage Christian at 10 a.m.

The winner of the Houston-ACS matchup will face off against top-seeded Nikiski in the tournament semifinals at 4 p.m. The winner of the Grace-Homer and Seward-Redington games will play in the other semifinal game at 6 p.m.

The Southcentral Conference championship game will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

By the numbers ...

The following are the seeds for the 2017 Southcentral Conference tournament. Seward was a tie-breaker with Grace Christian to earn the No. 2 seed. Houston won the No. 5 seed via a tie-breaker.

No. Team Conference record

1. Nikiski 12-0

2. Seward 9-3

3. Grace 9-3

4. Houston 5-7

5. ACS 5-7

6. Homer 2-10

7. Redington 0-12