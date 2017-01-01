Voznesenka shines at Seward meet

SEWARD - The Voznesenka Cougars walked away from the King of the Mountain wrestling tournament in Seward with plenty of reason to smile. All six of the VHS grapplers managed to post wins during the two-day tournament and helped the Cougars place fourth in their respective division.

Juniors Dia Martishev and Maxim Kusnetsov both turned in outstanding performances in the meet, as did sophomore Anthony Kalugin. Kusnetsov wrestled his way to a 4-0 record in the 113-pound division. Martishev also went unbeaten, going 4-0 in the 138-pound weight class.

Kalugin was the third VHS wrestler to finish unbeaten. He went 4-0 in the 170-pound division.

Daniel Anufriev also did well in the tournament. He finished at 3-1 in the 145-pound ranks.

Daniel Basargin and Prohophy Konex went 1-3 in the 182- and 132-pound divisions, respectively.